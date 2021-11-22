Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League: What Is The Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is on the way and DC fans around the world are eager to know when they can get their hands on this hugely anticipated title.

Warner Bros Games are continuing the series from Batman: Arkham and will be the first title without Batman featuring, with the titular team attempting to take down and defeat Brainiac who has mind warped the Justice League.

The antihero team featuring Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot and King Shark will all be playable characters with the chance of playing a four-player cooperative campaign being offered by the game's developers Rocksteady Studios.

The game's main antagonist have already contaminated the minds of Superman, Flash and Green Lantern who are all beyond help, hence the title of the game.

Suicide Squad has been in the pipeline since July 2010 but a number of reasons have shelved plans for the game to be brought out - and the excitement for its release following the world reveal trailer is increasing rapidly.

Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League Release Date

At the time of writing, there has been no official release date at this time for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. But what we do know is that it will be launched in 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

It is not clear whether Suicide Squad will be released during the first half of 2022 or the second. But it looks set to be brought out during the same 12-month period as Gotham Knights, meaning that it could be a massively exciting year for all DC comic fans.

From what we've seen so far, the cinematic looks phenomenal with a storyline that looks set to provide an immersive experience, thanks to the four-player co-op which is on offer.

Seeing Metropolis brought to life in next-gen visuals could be a gamechanger - similar to the Spider-Man series in its own right. Time will tell.

Here is the trailer that was launched last year that, at the time of writing, has 338k likes on YouTube:

