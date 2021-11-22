Tottenham latest news: Antonio Conte tipped to swoop for £94.5m duo in January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has tipped Tottenham to make a double January move for Serie A pair Franck Kessie and Dusan Vlahovic.

Tottenham have been linked to many Italian-based players since the arrival of former Juventus manager Antonio Conte earlier this month.

Furthermore, Spurs have made a poor start to the Premier League season and Bridge reckons that Kessie and Vlahovic are two names they could be targeting.

What's the latest news with Kessie and Vlahovic?

It's no surprise to see Tottenham being linked with a central midfielder and a striker, two positions they could do with strengthening.

They do have the likes of Oliver Skipp and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, but Conte is clearly looking to stamp his authority on the squad by bringing in someone of Kessie's calibre.

The 24-year-old has made a fine start to the Serie A season, scoring twice in 10 appearances to help AC Milan make an unbeaten start to the campaign.

According to WhoScored, Kessie (6.91) has been Milan's fifth-best player this season and his ability in possession is clear to see with a passing success rate of 92.2 percent, which is the sixth-best in the whole of Serie A.

Meanwhile, Vlahovic has emerged as one of the most talented young strikers in Europe in recent years, scoring more than 30 goals since the beginning of last term and was linked to Spurs even before Conte's arrival.

Transfermarkt value the pair at £49.5m (Kessie) and £45m (Vlahovic), which would require a huge financial effort to bring either to north London in January, but Bridge expects Tottenham to be in the running.

What did Bridge say about Kessie and Vlahovic?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "If Fiorentina want to do something with Vlahovic in January. Kessie, in January, I can see Spurs being in there."

How likely are Tottenham to sign either?

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently said in his Here We Go podcast that he can see Tottenham moving for three players in January, including a midfielder and striker, which bodes well in their attempts to make these deals happen.

But Spurs have only spent more than £45m once in their entire history when they signed Tanguy Ndombele for £54m back in 2019, which means these two potential incomings are easier said than done.

However, Daniel Levy surely wouldn't have appointed Conte without giving him certain assurances in the window, which could make for an exciting January for Tottenham supporters.

