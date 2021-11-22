PUBG New State: New Anti-cheat System Update Details Announced

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

PUBG New State has confirmed that a new Anti-cheat system update has rolled out and we have all the latest details and information you need to know.

The mobile game has had a serious issue with hackers, and specifically for those who are playing the game on Android mobile devices.

The battle royale gaming franchise PUBG has only just recently moved to mobile devices, and it has clearly done a good job, but they need to sort out this issue with cheaters or it will lose its popularity.

This update is only specifically for those who are playing the game on Android phones, so players who have iOS devices do not have to worry.

Here are all the details you need to know about this update:

Anti-cheat system Update Details

Players will be happy to know that this update has immediately rolled out to try and banish the cheaters currently ruining the game.

This update will als appear as an optional update for the time being. After a while, it will become an essential update, so you will not be able to access the game without downloading this update. All the information down below has come from the official PUBG New State website.

PUBG New State is also giving three Chicken Medals to players as a compensation for them having to do this update themselves.

Available Platforms: Google Play Store, Samsung Galaxy Store

Notice for iOS Players: An update for Survivors with iOS devices is currently in the works and will be available for download in the near future

