FIFA 23: Leaks, Release Date, Free to Play, Crossplay, Ultimate Edition, Web App, Trailer and Everything You Need to Know

There has been a lot of discussion around FIFA 23 and we have all the latest news and information you need to know ahead of its release.

The football gaming franchise has been a huge success for decades; however, recent rumours have suggested that developers EA Sports are thinking about renaming the game as they review their naming rights agreement.

This could mean FIFA would have to go through a huge rebranding process.

The gaming community are enjoying FIFA 22 at the moment, but as always, players are looking for the next release.

There are a lot of questions for those wondering about FIFA 23, and with the name also an issue, there will be even more questions than before.

Here is everything you need to know about FIFA 23:

Leaks

It has been revealed by a reliable leaker on social media that not only will the game be cross-platform for the first time, it will also be free-to-play.

Release Date

FIFA releases a new edition of the game every year, so we can expect to see FIFA 23 released in October 2022.

Will FIFA 23 be Free to Play?

As mentioned before, leaker Donk Trading has revealed that FIFA 23 will be free to play for everyone!

This would be a huge change for the gaming community and we will keep you posted once official confirmation is released.

Will FIFA 23 have Crossplay?

Despite never happening before on any edition of FIFA, leakers have revealed that FIFA 23 will in fact have crossplay!

If so, it would mean that Xbox and Playstation players would be able to play with and against each other online - a huge development from previous years.

Ultimate Edition

Typically there is an Ultimate Edition revealed when a new FIFA game comes out, but this might change if the game does become free to play.

The Ultimate Edition would normally give players an Icon loan pack, normal packs and also a pack containing an Ones To Watch Player.

Right now, we expect there not to be an Ultimate Edition, but should that change, we will keep you posted.

Web App

The Web App is a way for Ultimate Team players to trade, buy and sell players on the market whilst on the go as it works on the PC and mobile phones.

This normally releases a few days before the game comes out, but if there are any huge changes, we will update you with all the information right here.

Trailer

As we get closer to the game being released, there will be a trailer that comes out for the game. Be sure to keep an eye on this page as it will be available to watch right here.

