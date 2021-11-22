Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Vinicius Jr embraced his inner John Cena after scoring for Real Madrid this weekend in his side's 4-1 win over Granada.

Vinicius Jr scored the third goal for his side in the 56th minute in Real Madrid's win this weekend, making the score 3-1 before Ferland Mendy added a fourth goal later in the half.

Rather than the goal, what has fans talking is Vinicius' celebration, where the Brazilian winger seemingly imitated John Cena.

As shared by Real Madrid's Twitter account below, Vinicius copied John Cena's iconic "You can't see me" taunt that the Hollywood megastar used during many of his matches in WWE.

Vinicius Jr has impressed for Real Madrid this season, scoring eight goals so far this campaign, which is the same as his tallies for the previous three seasons combined.

This wasn't the only football and WWE crossover of the weekend, with fans noting that Allan Saint-Maximin did a kip-up during Newcastle's draw with Brentford this weekend.

Fans have drawn comparisons between the kip-up that ASM did during the first half of Newcastle's game this weekend, and the way that Shawn Michaels used to get up during his matches.

John Cena has been in the news somewhat lately, congratulating Randy Orton on his record-breaking appearance at WWE Survivor Series this weekend.

If you didn't manage to catch the show last night, you can watch the event in its entirety, including the kickoff show, right now on-demand on the WWE Network.

You can watch the fallout to Survivor Series on Monday Night Raw tonight and Friday Night SmackDown later this week live over here in the UK on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News