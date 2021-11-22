Robbie Dunne: Jockey who ‘bullied’ Bryony Frost to face disciplinary panel

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jockey Robbie Dunne will face a disciplinary enquiry after fellow rider Bryony Frost accused him of bullying.

The 36-year-old will face the panel on November 30th, after being charged with conduct prejudicial to the good reputation of horse racing and acting in a violent or improper manner.

Retired judge Brian Barker will take charge of the panel, alongside James O’Mahony and Alison Royston.

The hearing is expected to last up to six days, with the panel set to rule on whether Dunne broke rules by “bullying and harassing” a fellow licensed jockey between February and September 2020.

It will also consider whether Dunne verbally abused and threatened Frost at Stratford on 8th July 2020, at Uttoxeter on August 17th 2020 and Southwell on September 3rd 2020.

Frost is an English jockey who became the first female to win a Grade One race over obstacles at the 2019 Cheltenham Festival when she rode Frodon to victory in the Ryanair Chase.

That same year, she was one of eight nominees for BT Sport’s Action woman of the Year and one of six shortlisted for the Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year Award.

In December 2020, Frost rode Frodon to victory in the King George VI Chase at Kempton Park, becoming the first female jockey to win the race.

It was here that Frost first alluded to the difficulties she was facing with Dunne, having lodged a complaint with the British Horseracing Authority.

Dunne denied the allegations but details were leaked to the Sunday Tims, prompting the Professional Jockeys’ Association to call for the BHA to end any disciplinary action.

The 42-year-old Irish jockey scored his biggest win at the 2015 Scottish Grand National on 25-1 shot Wayward Prince.

His last big win came on Dragon Bones in the Listed Virgin Bet Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Doncaster on March 6th this year.

Dunne’s charge can carry a ban of up to three years if proven guilty. The hearing is set to take place in person at the BHA’s headquarters in London, although media attendance is to be limited to Zoom.

