Roy Keane never minces his words when it comes to Manchester United.

Ever since the Premier League legend turned his hand to punditry, Red Devils players have only ever been one bad performance away from incurring his wrath in a television studio.

That has especially been the case in recent weeks with Keane unleashing his criticism on the likes of Eric Bailly and Harry Maguire across woeful defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City.

Keane's criticism of Man Utd players

Unfortunately for those wanting to laugh in the face of United, Keane wasn't on hand to deliver his punditry gold on the back of United's 4-1 humiliation at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon.

It proved to be an incredibly damning result when you consider that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who played alongside Keane for many years as a player, was duly sacked less than 24 hours later.

And although Keane wasn't able to give his immediate reaction, we can perhaps get a rough idea about how the 50-year-old might be feeling due to a clip that has resurfaced from two years ago.

Keane's 2019 comments resurfaced

Several Twitter accounts have hoovered up hundreds and thousands of retweets and 'likes' for reposting footage of Keane lambasting United players during coverage of a Manchester derby.

And it's clear that the reemergence of the clip is an indication that United fans think that Keane's prophecy has come true, suggesting that they believe Solskjaer has been thrown under the bus.

According to The Sun, Keane said back in 2019: "I don’t think his job is under pressure but he's under pressure and he's not getting the results and the performances.

"I'm always intrigued after games when managers say: ‘they will be up for the next game’. You have to be up for every game. I don't care whether its Man United or Altrincham.

"I don’t fall for the things said that they will now play well. These are the same players who threw Mourinho under the boss and they will do the same to Ole.

"Leopards don’t change their spots. There are too many bluffers at this club to get United back to the very top.

"The fact we are saying United are going for fourth shows how the standards have dropped and they are in free fall, on and off the pitch."

Fans think Keane was correct

It certainly is alarming just how much of Keane's analysis is still relevant two years down the line, even if it is debatable that United players have thrown Solskjaer under the bus like he's suggested.

However, the return of the clip to Twitter feeds goes to show that many supporters do believe that it is the case and you can check out some of the fresh reaction from the Old Trafford faithful below:

With so many reports emerging that suggest Solskjaer was just as humble and gentle behind the scenes as he is in public, it's hard to believe that the United players would want to screw him over.

But perhaps the indication is rather that the Red Devils squad had become acutely aware that Solskjaer wasn't the right man to take them forward and that unconsciously impacted their output.

Either way, it's clear that more than a few fans think that Keane was predicting the future...

