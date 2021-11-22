Apex Legends Season 12: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Apex Legends Season 12 is the next season to be released in the game and we have all the latest information around the release date.

The battle royale game has been a huge success and the Apex community are loving season 11 with new legend Ash being introduced to Kings Canyon.

The new season will bring about a new battle pass, which will include lots of new content like new weapons, cosmetics, map changes and a lot more.

Despite season 11 only being recently released, there are a lot of people hoping to find out all the key details around season 12, and especially its release date.

Read More: Apex Legends Season 12: Leaks, Release Date, Patch Notes, Legends, Trailer, Battle Pass Ranked Rewards and Everything You Need To Know

What is the release date for Apex Legends Season 12?

Many players are looking forward to this upcoming release of Apex Legends season 12 and no doubt we will start to see some leaks revealed really soon.

Every time a new season has come out, it has been immediately after the battle pass for the season before it has expired.

We typically see new seasons last around three months, and with the battle pass for Season 11 ending on Tuesday 8th February 2022, we expect season 12 to go live that day or the following on Wednesday February 9th 2022.

This is exciting as it means that it is only a few months away from going live. No doubt during this period, Apex Legends will be giving us a lot of sneak peeks in order to build up excitement even more.

One of the best bits about the build up to a new season in Apex is the fact that the developers released a trailer showing all the new features. These action-packed trailers get the gaming community very excited for the new season and we for one can’t wait to see the season 12 trailer be released.

If it is anything like the trailer for season 11, then we will see the new legend, as well as slight glimpses of any map changes.

It will be exciting to see what type of new legend we get to see next season, and no doubt there will be some huge weapon updates which will most likely change the meta in the game on Kings Canyon.

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

You can keep up to date with all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News