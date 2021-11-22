Next Man United manager: 49 y/o is 'top target', he's finished above Red Devils 3 times

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everything points towards Mauricio Pochettino being Manchester United's top managerial target to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to journalist Peter O'Rourke.

United have been searching for a replacement for Solskjaer, who was sacked after the 4-1 defeat at Watford on Saturday.

And O'Rourke reckons that the Red Devils hierarchy have already turned their attentions to the former Spurs boss.

What's the latest news with Pochettino?

The signs would appear good for United in their pursuit of the Argentine, with Pochettino willing to leave PSG and replace Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

Furthermore, the Daily Mail believe that the 49-year-old is unhappy in the French capital less than 12 months after his arrival, with Pochettino still living in a hotel with his family.

Pochettino did guide PSG to domestic silverware in his first season and has the Les Parisiens on course to win back their Ligue 1 title following a strong start to the campaign.

But the ex-Tottenham boss has never appeared completely happy in France despite having a front three of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at his disposal.

Pochettino said he was "really happy" when he signed a one-year contract extension back in July, but he could now leave less than six months later.

And O'Rourke reckons that Pochettino, who finished above United three times when he was Spurs manager, is right in the frame to make a swift return to the Premier League, just more than two years after he was sacked by Daniel Levy.

What did O'Rourke say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "All signs seem to point towards Pochettino being their top target right now. He's been a long-term target for the United hierarchy in the past."

When could Pochettino become Manchester United manager?

A summer appointment would be the best-case scenario from Pochettino's point of view.

Not only would it give him more time to think about his decision, but he would not have to deal with the current mess that United find themselves in.

Furthermore, it would be an extremely tough decision for Pochettino to leave behind Messi and co. in the middle of a season especially when PSG have a great chance of challenging for a first ever Champions League crown and are certainties to win the league.

There's every chance that Pochettino is the next manager of Manchester United but delaying it until the end of the season would definitely suit him.

