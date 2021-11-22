Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Felix Afena-Gyan was the hero as Roma beat Genoa 2-0 on Sunday evening.

The 18-year-old, who has never made a professional start for Roma, was sent on by Jose Mourinho with 15 minutes remaining.

The youngster proceeded to break the deadlock just seven minutes after coming on, before bagging his second with a 25-yard beauty in stoppage time.

Afena-Gyan celebrated with Mourinho after scoring his first goal in professional football.

Mourinho revealed in his post-match interview that he was now going to buy Afena-Gyan a pair of shoes he desperately wanted.

“I had promised to buy Felix the boots he really likes, which are really expensive, they cost €800, so he ran over and told me not to forget! Tomorrow morning, the first thing I do is buy him the boots," he told DAZN, per football-italia.

So, did Mourinho follow through with his promise? You bet he did.

A video has emerged of Mourinho giving the pair of shoes to the youngster and the footage is so heartwarming. Watch it below:

Brilliant. You can see just how happy Afena-Gyan is to have received the gift from his manager.

Mourinho also raved about the youngster's ability after the game.

“I am sorry for Mister De Rossi and the Primavera squad, but Felix will stay with us. The Primavera work close to us, so Felix and another four or five players have come across to the senior squad," he added.

“What impressed me the most was his cool head in front of goal. If he is not in terms of technique fantastic, he does have a strong mentality.

“You get these kids now who think they know everything, but he is humble and you can sense he just absorbs all this information from everyone around him. That’s fantastic.”

Roma are now fifth in Serie A thanks to Afena-Gyan's brace, having picked up 22 points from their opening 13 games.

The teenager could be vital as Mourinho's side target a top four finish and Champions League berth for next season.

