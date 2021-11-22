Southampton transfer news: Saints expected to be 'heavily in' for £7.2m England man

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Tom Barclay expects Southampton to be "heavily" interested in goalkeeper Sam Johnstone next summer.

Johnstone, who is out of contract at the end of the season, failed to secure a move away from West Brom this summer and Barclay reckons that the Saints will be firmly in the running for his signature.

What's the latest news with Johnstone?

Despite the Baggies' relegation last season, Johnstone was one of their top-performers, keeping six clean sheets in 37 league appearances.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

Such was his impressive form, the likes of Tottenham and West Ham were keen on signing him, with West Brom setting an asking-price of just £10m.

But that figure didn't appeal to the London rivals, with Spurs signing Pierluigi Gollini on loan from Atalanta, whilst the Hammers brought in Alphonse Areola from PSG.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Since the window closed, reports have emerged that Southampton are interested in making a summer move for Johnstone, with their own goalkeeping situation uncertain.

Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster are both out of contract at the end of the season, although the former is expected to sign fresh terms and extend his stay on the South Coast.

But Forster is likely to be moved on and therefore Johnstone, who'll be available to sign for nothing in 2022, could come in and replace the former Newcastle and Celtic man.

Liverpool DESTROY Arsenal at Anfield! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Therefore, Barclay expects Southampton to go all out and sign the England shotstopper, who's valued at £7.2m by Transfermarkt.

What did Barclay say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "The interest in Sam Johnstone has been widely reported and he's obviously out of contract in the summer, so you'd expect them to be heavily in for him."

Do Southampton need Johnstone?

With some big clubs after his signature, you'd imagine that Johnstone wouldn't sign for the Saints without reassurances of becoming their number one.

1 of 20 Who scored the first goal of Solskjaer's Man Utd reign? Marcus Rashford Ander Herrera Anthony Martial Jesse Lingard

McCarthy is currently in control of the gloves, but despite a strong start to the campaign, the part he played in Grant Hanley's goal against Norwich was a timely reminder of how Southampton must upgrade their first-choice keeper.

But perhaps going all out in January could be a smarter decision than risking the chance of signing him for nothing in the summer when Southampton will surely have more competition for him.

News Now - Sport News