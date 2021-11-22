Newcastle transfer news: Magpies told to raid PL rivals for £40.5m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has been urged to target Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha by The Sun journalist Tom Barclay.

The Magpies are expected to invest heavily in January following the recent takeover on Tyneside.

What's the latest transfer news involving Newcastle?

It remains to be seen just how Newcastle will approach the transfer market after a Saudi-lead consortium purchased the club from Mike Ashley.

Nonetheless, it has been claimed the Magpies could spend as much as £200m on new signings without falling afoul of FFP regulations.

There's also no doubt Newcastle's squad requires significant reinforcement. While results have improved slightly since they sacked Steve Bruce, the Magpies are currently bottom of the Premier League and still awaiting their first loss of the season.

January signings therefore appear incredibly likely, and Barclay has claimed Zaha should be the first player the Tyneside club look to sign.

What has Tom Barclay said about Wilfried Zaha?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Barclay has urged Newcastle boss Howe to look into signing Zaha, but also raised doubts over whether he'd be interested in a move to Tyneside.

The Sun journalist told GMS: "If I was Newcastle he'd be the first player I'd be after if I thought I could get him. But is that a step up from Crystal Palace yet? Maybe in a few years' time it will be if they go where they want to."

Zaha would no doubt elevate the quality of Newcastle's first-team squad. He boasts an impressive 51 Premier League goals, including four in the top flight already this season.

Could Newcastle realistically sign Wilfried Zaha?

As things stand, Zaha's contract is due to expire at the end of next season, which does open the door to a potential departure.

Now aged 29, the Ivory Coast international's next deal could well be the last major one of his career and his final opportunity to leave Selhurst Park for a new and exciting challenge.

Transfermarkt value Zaha at £40.5m and that fee would appear to be well within the Toon's reach following the recent takeover.

However, it has been suggested that Zaha is now far more likely to accept a new contract at Palace because he's much happier playing under Patrick Vieira.

At the same time, it is being claimed some Premier League clubs will hold an 'anyone but Newcastle' policy in January - effectively meaning they'll agree player sales to any side except for the Toon outfit.

Crystal Palace could be one of those after it was revealed that chairman Steve Parish was one of Newcastle's most outspoken critics at a recent emergency Premier League meeting, effectively leading the case to block sponsorship deals with pre-existing business partnerships.

