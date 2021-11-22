Red Devils transfer news: Poch would make Man Utd 'attractive prospect' for £108m superstar

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Peter O'Rourke believes that signing for Manchester United could appeal to Harry Kane if Mauricio Pochettino becomes their new manager.

United are looking for a replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and the ex-Tottenham manager has emerged as their top target.

Should Pochettino be chosen as the man to lead the Red Devils forward, O'Rourke reckons that Kane could follow him through the door at Old Trafford.

What's Kane and Pochettino's history like together?

Kane has established himself as one of the best striker's in world football in the last seven years, breaking several records both in the Premier League and on the international stage.

But had it not been for Pochettino's trust all of those years back, Kane might not have turned out to be the player he is today.

Whilst Kane came to the rescue with some crucial early goals during Pochettino's early days as Spurs boss back in 2014, the Argentine continuously showed faith in the England captain by picking him ahead of the more experienced likes of Roberto Soldado and Emmanuel Adebayor.

Kane, valued at £108m by Transfermarkt, repaid the faith shown in him by scoring a hatful of goals, which allowed him to eventually break into the England squad and enjoy the success he has.

But since Pochettino left Spurs two years ago, Kane's future has been in doubt and he became public about his desire to leave this summer.

However, with Pochettino prepared to leave PSG and become United boss, O'Rourke reckons that a reunion could be on the cards at Old Trafford.

What did O'Rourke say about Kane and Pochettino?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "If Pochettino is in charge at Old Trafford, it's definitely going to be an attractive prospect for Harry Kane."

Are Manchester United likely to sign Kane?

When Kane spoke about wanting to leave earlier this summer, United were one of three Premier League sides interested in him alongside Chelsea and Manchester City.

Therefore, there has been previous interest in him, and Kane has spoken about his relationship with Pochettino, which would bode well for the pair to reunite in Manchester.

However, since United joined the race to sign Kane, they have signed Cristiano Ronaldo and also have Edinson Cavani on their books, which could therefore make a move to Old Trafford quite difficult for Kane.

