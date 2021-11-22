Crystal Palace transfer news: Eagles may still be interested in 22 y/o London-born striker

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Tom Barclay wouldn't be surprised to see Crystal Palace revisit their interest in Eddie Nketiah in January.

Palace were linked with the Arsenal youngster this summer, but an ankle injury scuppered his chances of leaving the Emirates.

What's the latest news with Nketiah?

Nketiah has entered the last 12 months of his deal in north London and is almost completely out of the picture under Mikel Arteta.

He hasn't played a single minute of Premier League football this season and the victory over Watford before the international break was the first time he was named in the squad in a league match this term.

Nketiah did score on both of his first-team appearances for Arsenal this season, but they came in the Carabao Cup when Arteta rested the majority of his key players against AFC Wimbledon and Leeds.

Arteta recently made a "last-ditch" attempt to try and convince Nketiah to stay with the Gunners, but the striker wants to leave the club and his days in north London appeared to be numbered.

Therefore, Barclay thinks that Palace might try their luck for his signature again when the window reopens in January.

What did Barclay say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "There was big interest in Nketiah in the summer, he's out of contract next summer.

"But he's 22, which means he's under 24 so Arsenal would be due some compensation, so it wouldn't be a free transfer. I wouldn't be surprised if they retained interest in Nketiah, though."

Would Crystal Palace be a good move for Nketiah?

Nketiah would get more opportunities at Selhurst Park than he's currently getting at Arsenal.

However, Palace aren't exactly short up front, so maybe a move to South London wouldn't be the best option for the 22-year-old to try and kickstart his career.

Odsonne Edouard and Christian Benteke have been sharing the number nine position of late, which would leave Nketiah as third-choice behind those two, which is a similar role to what he's been playing at Arsenal in recent years.

Nketiah has played out wide previously in his career, but the likes of Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha and Eberechi Eze in their squad means that Palace are equally as well-covered on the flanks.

The fact Nketiah is young and could be signed at a cut-price would obviously appeal to Palace, but what sort of impact he might have under Patrick Vieira is questionable.

