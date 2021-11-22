Wolves transfer news: £27m star expected to seal Molineux exit after another Lage snub

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield has tipped Wolves winger Adama Traore to leave Molineux in the near future.

There has been a question mark surrounding the Spaniard's future for several months, and Hatfield reckons that his days at the club might be numbered.

What's the latest news with Traore?

Traore, whose contract expires in the summer of 2023, was once an important player for Wolves, although since Bruno Lage replaced Nuno Espirito Santo, that hasn't always to be the case.

His contract talks have been ongoing for some time, although with the £27m-rated wide man not currently in Lage's best XI, his position at Wolves has become even more uncertain.

According to 90min, Traore, who's played just 36 minutes across the last three league matches after being left on the bench against West Ham on Saturday, has Liverpool on his radar, whilst a return to Barcelona could also be on the cards following their recent interest in January.

This all comes after Traore was strongly linked with a move to Tottenham on transfer deadline day when ex-Wolves manager Nuno was still in charge, although a deal never quite materialised.

Therefore, Hatfield reckons that Traore, who's yet to contribute to a single goal in 13 outings in all competitions this season, will leave Wolves at some point.

What did Hatfield say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "If I was a betting man, I would probably say that his future lies away from Molineux."

How has Traore performed this season?

It's been another slow campaign in terms of contributions for Traore, although that doesn't come as a great surprise anymore.

Last season, he scored three times and chipped in with three assists in 41 appearances, whilst he's yet to get off the mark in 2021-2022.

But Traore hasn't been given many opportunities by Bruno Lage of late, starting just three of the last seven Premier League games and none since the draw at Leeds more than a month ago.

Despite Traore's lack of goals and assists, he's still been Wolves' best player this term according to WhoScored, with an impressive rating of 7.14. Furthermore, the 25-year-old has claimed the most WhoScored man of the match awards in the Premier League (4), which proves how good he can still be on his day.

