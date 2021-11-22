Tottenham transfer news: Spurs have made 'the biggest offer' for in-demand PL star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham have made Antonio Rudiger the most lucrative offer to sign for them, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Rudiger is currently plying his trade at Chelsea, but his future at Stamford Bridge is far from certain.

What's the latest news involving Rudiger?

The 28-year-old has been a key figure in Chelsea's backline for much of the past 12 months, ensuring that Thomas Tuchel's side have become a tough team to break down.

However, his contract in west London ends next summer, and he is yet to agree a contract extension with the Blues.

Right now, Rudiger appears to be keeping his options open, and a move to a Premier League rival could be on the cards.

What has Jones said about Rudiger potentially joining Tottenham?

Rudiger has also been linked with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, and the German club could reportedly match his wage demands.

Yet Jones has revealed that Spurs' hierarchy, led by chairman Daniel Levy, have offered the centre-back the best deal, as things stand.

Speaking about the situation to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: “Rudiger’s people, the biggest offer they’re hearing about is coming from Tottenham, in terms of wages.”

How likely is Rudiger to move to Tottenham?

There is still time for Chelsea to agree a deal with the 49-cap international, but they must be getting concerned at the prospect of losing him for nothing in 2022.

With regards to Tottenham landing the defender, this may be difficult for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, Spurs and Chelsea are bitter rivals, and Rudiger will be aware of this having spent over four years in England. Therefore, he may not want to ruin his relationship with Chelsea's fans by moving to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Another factor to consider is that Rudiger will likely want to be playing Champions League football next season, as he has become accustomed to playing at that level throughout his stay at Chelsea.

Tottenham haven't qualified for the Europe's elite club competition in the last two seasons, though, and it looks like they could struggle to make the top four again this year.

If they do miss out on securing a Champions League spot in May, this could cost them the chance to sign Rudiger, as he may decide that remaining at Chelsea or returning to his homeland with Bayern would be the better options for his career.

