Manchester United transfer news: £19.8m ace 'needs to leave' Old Trafford

Journalist Tom Barclay has urged Jesse Lingard to leave Manchester United and get the game-time that he "deserves".

The England attacker, capped 32 times by his country, hasn't started a single Premier League game this season, with his only start coming in the Carabao Cup back in September.

What's the latest news with Lingard?

The 28-year-old returned to Old Trafford this summer with a view to playing more regularly after his impressive loan spell at West Ham from January onwards last season.

But Lingard has spent the majority of this campaign watching from the bench having continuously been overlooked by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Despite his situation, Lingard has been in contract talks with United, with his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

However, the two parties have stalled over a new contract, which is likely to mark the end of his time at his boyhood club.

Lingard, valued at £19.8m by Transfermarkt, will become a free agent at the end of the season, although clubs will be able to sign him on the cheap in January.

And Barclay has urged Lingard to leave the Old Trafford outfit to get his career back on track, which should improve his chances of an England recall having recently been left out by Gareth Southgate.

What did Barclay say about Lingard?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "We all sort of underestimated how good he was and then he went to West Ham and showed exactly how good he is. I think he needs to leave Manchester United because he's not getting the game-time he deserves."

What does the future hold for Lingard?

Having performed so incredibly well at the London Stadium last term, if this campaign didn't go to plan for Lingard, returning to West Ham always appeared his most likely option.

Therefore, it doesn't come as much of a surprise to see the England international already being linked with a permanent move to the Hammers in January.

With Lingard available to sign for £10m, David Moyes' side aren't likely to be the only interested party, but having played some of the best football of his career at West Ham, they're favourites for his signature.

