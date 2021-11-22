Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sergio Aguero is reportedly set to announce his retirement from football.

The Argentine had to be substituted during Barcelona's La Liga encounter with Alaves last month after suffering from chest pains.

He was taken to hospital and was diagnosed with a heart arrhythmia.

Barcelona initially revealed that he would be out of action for at least three months.

But, according to Gerard Romero, Aguero has decided to call time on his career.

Romero has claimed that the Argentine is set to announce his retirement in a press conference this week.

The report was substantiated by Samir Nasri, who also claimed that his former Man City teammate is set to retire.

"Kun just sent me a message and, unfortunately, it's true," Nasri told Canal+ France, per Marca.

"I'm really sad about it. He's been a player that everyone knows. He's been a fantastic player and he's a great person.

"It's a real shame because it's not his choice, he's been obliged to do it. I know how much he loves this sport and seeing him stop playing like this is such a shame.

"I sent him courage and love because he's someone who I appreciate enormously."

Following the report, a video has gone viral which features some of Aguero's highlights during his career.

The video has been created by Twitter user @afc_nasti and you can view it below.

View some reaction to the video below...

Regardless of whether Aguero retires or not, one thing is for certain: he's had a remarkable career as a footballer and he can be considered one of the best strikers of his generation.

