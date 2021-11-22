Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic caused a stir earlier this month after a clash with Cesar Azpilicueta during Sweden's World Cup qualifying match against Spain.

Spain were leading 1-0 in stoppage time when the two players collided in the box.

Azpilicueta was sent to the ground in a heap while Zlatan tried to protest his innocence.

Zlatan escaped a red card and was instead booked by the referee.

Replays showed that the 40-year-old was perhaps lucky to stay on the field.

It was previously unknown whether Zlatan's actions were intentional or not.

But, in an incredible interview with the Guardian, the AC Milan striker has revealed he deliberately wiped out the Chelsea ace.

He started: “The other day in the national team, I gave a tackle to [Spain’s Azpilicueta]. I did it on purpose. I’m not ashamed to say it because he did something stupid to my player. Acting big to my player.

"It was a stupid thing but I would still do it to make him understand: ‘You don’t f****** do that. You don’t have balls to do it against me. But I will show you what happens if you do it to me. That’s why I did it.”

Zlatan revealed Azpilicueta said nothing to him after the game.

He continued: “What can he say? He will not say it to me but he will say it to my player – who will do nothing because he’s too nice. It was not a good thing by me, but I would still do it. That’s me. I’m not ashamed to say it.”

The Swedish striker will now miss Sweden’s first play-off match in March. Despite that, he has no regrets about taking out Azpilicueta and has vowed he'd do it again.

“It’s not about missing the play-offs. It’s about making the guy understand you don’t take the piss out of somebody laying [on the ground].

"You don’t attack a dog that doesn’t talk. Attack the one able to do something. It’s too easy to pick on my teammates who are 20 years old and very nice guys. I hope he understands now.

“I did a stupid thing. [But] I will do it again. 100%.”

