Rainbow 6 Extraction: Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay, Beta, Crossplay and Everything You Need to Know

The gaming community is getting very excited for the release of Rainbow 6 Extraction and we have all the details you need to know about the highly-anticipated game.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction is an upcoming tactical shooter developed by Ubisoft.

It is a spin-off of the very popular game Rainbow Six Siege, and is a cooperative multiplayer game in which players must work together to combat and defeat a type of parasite-like aliens.

The franchise is massively popular and so many will be very excited for this spin-off to be released.

There has already been a lot of information released surrounding the game and excitement is rapidly starting to build.

With the former games being so good and successful, there is a lot of pressure on the developers to make sure that this game is just as good as the ones before it.

Here is everything you need to know about Rainbow 6 Extraction:

Release Date

We now know that Rainbow 6 Extraction will be released on Thursday 20th January 2022.

Trailer

Players will be over the moon to see that a full trailer has been released and it is over three minutes long. This cinematic trailer didn’t show any gameplay but gave us a great glimpse at the landscapes and the weapons in the game.

Gameplay

A gameplay video has already been revealed and unlike your other typical gameplay trailers, this video is nearly eight minutes long and gives players a deep look into how the gameplay works.

Beta

A beta is a good way for the creators to work out whether there are any huge bugs or problems that need sorting before the full release. It also gives players a chance to try the game out for the first time.

However, the developers still haven’t confirmed or mentioned anything about a beta.

If this changes, we will let you know as soon as possible.

Crossplay

The gaming community will be delighted to hear that Rainbow 6 Extraction will be available for crossplay.

This means that those on the Xbox, Playstation and PC can all game with and against each other online.

