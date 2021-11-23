Next Man United manager: 49 y/o at top European club 'would definitely take Red Devils job'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mauricio Pochettino would 'definitely take' the Manchester United job, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Argentine is currently serving as manager at PSG but has been linked with the Old Trafford post by BBC Sport.

What's the latest news involving Manchester United and Mauricio Pochettino?

The Red Devils sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday following a humiliating 4-1 defeat to relegation-threatened Watford in the Premier League.

United lost seven of their last 13 games under the Norwegian and the loss at Vicarage Road appeared to make his position untenable.

Manchester United claimed in a club statement that they will now be looking for an interim manager until the end of the season, with Michael Carrick taking charge on a caretaker basis in the mean-time.

However, BBC Sport have reported that former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is open to replacing Solskjaer at Old Trafford and could potentially be available now.

It's claimed the ex-Spurs gaffer isn't entirely happy at PSG, who may be able to replace him immediately with unemployed French football legend Zinedine Zidane.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Mauricio Pochettino?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, O'Rourke has claimed Pochettino would 'definitely take' the Manchester United job, but doubted whether he'd leave the French giants before the end of the season.

O'Rourke told GMS: "I think he'd definitely take the job if it was offered. I would have concerns if he'd leave PSG midseason to move to Old Trafford."

What are Mauricio Pochettino's credentials?

Pochettino's spell at Tottenham was almost the perfect illustration of Manchester United's traditional identity, which centres around giving chances to young and hungry players while deploying an adventurous style of football.

Pochettino didn't quite oversee a Class of '92 in north London but he did help turn the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Kyle Walker into superstars, putting huge responsibility on their shoulders at relatively young ages.

It was a similar case at Southampton, where the likes of Adam Lallana, Nathaniel Clyne, Calum Chambers and Luke Shaw all earned moves to top Premier League clubs after impressing under the 49-year-old.

However, at least in England, Pochettino never sealed the silverware to show for all of his hard work.

In 2015/16, his Tottenham side ended up finishing third as Leicester City beat them to the title, and while reaching the 2018/19 Champions League final was a great achievement, it still left the Argentine trophyless.

The only significant silverware Pochettino has won as a manager to date is the 2021 Coupe de France, but his PSG side have far more resources than the rest of the teams in French football.

