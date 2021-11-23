Tottenham latest news: £18m ace with a 'great pass on him' tipped for revival under Conte

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has tipped Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks for a revival under Antonio Conte.

Winks, valued at £18m by Transfermarkt, has endured a difficult time since the beginning of last season, but Bridge reckons that his fortunes could soon change following Conte's arrival.

What's the latest news with Winks?

It's been a strange start to the season for the England international, who'd essentially been demoted to playing in the second team in the Conference League before the Italian's appointment.

To epitomise Winks' problems, he was dropped completely from the squad for the Carabao Cup tie at Burnley last month when Nuno Espirito Santo was still in charge.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

However, the 25-year-old has already been given more of a chance under Conte, making just his second start of the campaign in the victory over Leeds on Sunday and has played more minutes in the league in just two games under the Italian (90) than Nuno (61).

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Winks' opportunity only came because regular starter, Oliver Skipp, was suspended, but he did himself justice with a bright second-half showing in particular against Marcelo Bielsa's side.

And with Winks seemingly above Tanguy Ndombele, who was an unused substitute against Leeds, in the central midfield pecking order, Bridge has backed him to come good.

How Brendan Rodgers would TRANSFORM Man United! Tactical analysis on The Football Terrace...

What did Bridge say?

When asked which Tottenham players could enjoy a revival under Conte, he told GIVEMESPORT: "If you're talking about people who look to be on their way out, then maybe him. He's got a great pass on him, and people are going to be reading this saying that guy is mad."

How did Winks fare against Leeds?

Making his first Premier League start for more than two months, it was a predictably nervous start from Winks, who looked loose in possession and unconvincing throughout the first half.

In truth, it wouldn't have been a great surprise to have seen Winks hooked and replaced by Ndombele at the break, but Conte stuck with his guns by deciding against making any changes, which ended up proving the catalyst for Spurs to turn the game around in the second period.

1 of 12 Did Tottenham Hotspur sign Moussa Sissoko on transfer deadline day in 2016? Yes No

Winks' 6.95 WhoScored rating was only the tenth best in the Tottenham XI, but he had the third-most touches (63) and the third-best passing success rate (83.3 percent).

With Oliver Skipp back from suspension for the Burnley game next week, it'll be interesting to see whether Winks has done enough to keep his place at Turf Moor, but he certainly impressed Conte in the second-half, with the Tottenham boss singing his praises after the game.

News Now - Sport News