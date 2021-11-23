Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jose Mourinho has been splashing the cash at AS Roma.

No, not in terms of transfer spending, but in terms of shoe shopping with the 'Special One' splurging €800 to get some new kicks for Felix Afena-Gyan after the win over Genoa at the weekend.

Despite the 18-year-old having never started a professional game for the Romans, Mourinho sent him on for the final 15 minutes of the Serie A clash at the Stadio comunale Luigi Ferraris.

Mourinho rewards Afena-Gyan

Low and behold, it turned out to be a stroke of genius with Afena-Gyan notching his first Roma goal to break the deadlock, before doubling his money with a stupendous strike from 25 yards out.

Afena-Gyan ran over to the touchline to celebrate with Mourinho after notching his maiden goal in the professional game with the Roma coach later revealing that he had a promise to uphold.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Match Reaction (Football Terrace)

According to Football Italia, Mourinho said to DAZN: “I had promised to buy Felix the boots he really likes, which are really expensive, they cost €800, so he ran over and told me not to forget!"

True to his word, Mourinho hit the shops and bought the shoes with wholesome footage on Monday showing the exchange between player and manager. You love to see it.

1 of 20 Who is this manager who lasted just 84 days? Alan Curtis Carlos Carvalhal Bob Bradley Francesco Guidolin

When Mourinho treated Reguilón

However, it's not the first time that Mourinho has treated one of his players for a superb performance with Sergio Reguilón receiving similarly VIP treatment from the Portuguese coach last season.

On the back of Tottenham Hotspur's 2-0 win over Manchester City in November 2020, Mourinho posted a photo of himself with Reguilón on Instagram posing next to a large Spanish harm.

"A promise is a promise," the former Spurs coach wrote in the caption. "It cost me £500 but I keep my promises."

Mourinho reportedly lost Mahrez bet

According to Spanish newspaper ABC, Mourinho had given Reguilón extra motivation before the game by making a bet that would lead to the left-back receiving the expensive jamon Iberico.

Reguilón would only receive the leg of pork if he was able to stop Riyad Mahrez from dribbling past him and alas, the ex-Real Madrid full-back won all four of his one-on-one duels against the Algerian.

Premier League 2021/22: Fixtures, Results, Odds, Ball, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

And while that's perhaps not quite as heart-warming as an 18-year-old being treated for their first ever professional goal, it goes to show that the 'Special One' knows how to reward his players.

We can only begin to imagine how bizarre his bank statement would look if AS Roma really started to find some form.

News Now - Sport News