Newcastle transfer news: PIF 'doing things the right way' as Toon close in on key addition

Newcastle United's new owners are doing things the "right way" by turning to Michael Emenalo in their search for a director of football, says Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge.

The club was, of course, recently taken over by PIF, Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers, and they are now looking for a director of football after appointing new manager Eddie Howe.

As things stand, that director of football is likely to be Emenalo.

What is the latest on Michael Emenalo to Newcastle?

According to Chronicle Live, Emenalo is Newcastle's top target for the aforementioned position, and they are close to getting their man after holding a series of talks.

Staveley recently made it clear that the Magpies would be active in the January transfer window, with Howe evidently needing reinforcements.

Newcastle are currently bottom of the table and are the only Premier League club without a win so far this season.

Bearing that in mind, it makes it no surprise that the Tyneside outfit are keen on quickly bringing in a director of football who can help with recruitment when the window opens in the new year.

What has Michael Bridge said about Newcastle's search for a director of football?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Bridge has suggested that Newcastle have spoken to a lot of people in their search for that man who will provide the link between the manager and board.

Current Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards, who will leave his role in the summer, has also been linked, while the Sky Sports journalist has confirmed that Newcastle like Ajax's Marc Overmars, though nothing is likely to happen there.

On Newcastle's search, Bridge told GMS: "Yeah, he [Edwards] has also been linked with Leipzig hasn't he as well, so I think they're probably making a lot of calls. I mean, they like the look of Marc Overmars, that didn't happen, Michael Emenalo who used to be at Chelsea so, in fairness to the board, they're doing things the right way."

Who is Michael Emenalo?

This would not be Emenalo's first stint in England, with the 56-year-old previously enjoying a lengthy spell at Chelsea as their technical director.

There, as mentioned by The Telegraph, he played a role in the club signing world-class Belgian trio Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku.

The former Nigeria defender eventually went on to join AS Monaco but left in 2019 after failing to help the Ligue 1 outfit build on their 2017 title success.

Ultimately, given his experience and the players he has helped Chelsea to recruit in the past, Emenalo would be quite the coup for Newcastle.

