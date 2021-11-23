Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A WWE fan who attacked star Seth Rollins on Monday night has been charged with attempted assault.

The fan allegedly broke from the crowd at Barclays Center in Brooklyn during the Monday Night Raw show and wrestled Rollins to the ground as the wrestler walked from the ring.

Fans in attendance were stunned into silence as Rollins and a referee attempted to get Elisah Spencer off the wrestling Superstar.

They were joined by another referee and event security who eventually detained the attacker.

After the show, the NYPD informed ESPN that Spencer, 24, had been charged with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs.

Last night, the WWE released a statement condemning the attacker, which read: "WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously.

"The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Rollins, 35, had just finished a match with Finn Balor and was exiting the arena when the incident happened.

The wrestler did his best to stay in character and even struck a pose for the crowd before eventually disappearing backstage.

He even had time to joke about the incident as he returned to watch the WWE Title main event and glanced in the direction his attacker appeared from.

A video posted on social media shows fans in disbelief at what they were seeing.

One fan can be heard shouting: "Who this a fan?! Who the f*** is this?! That's a fan! What you doing?"

Another fan on Twitter said: "That guy is super lucky we aren't still in the 90s.... oh the a**kicking the locker room would give him"

This isn't the first time a fan has attacked a wrestler at an event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. In April 2019, Bret 'The Hitman' Hart was attacked by a fan during a WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

