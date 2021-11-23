Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After Austin Theory was awarded with a WWE Title Match for stealing Mr. McMahon's $100 million Cleopatra's Egg, Big E made sure to hold him off and make a statement to Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens in the process.

Plus, Bobby Lashley dominated Rey & Dominik Mysterio, new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions were crowned and more!

Raw Tag Team Champion Riddle def. Dolph Ziggler

Riddle decided to take Randy Orton’s advice to the next level and literally try to embody The Viper for this matchup against Dolph Ziggler.

After pulling off Orton’s entrance from the music to the ring walk, The Original Bro was all business in the ring and emerged victorious from a grueling match after hitting Ziggler with an incredible RKO.

Following the bout, The Viper paid tribute right back by busting out a wicked Bro Derek on Robert Roode.

Bianca Belair def. Tamina

Tamina looked to redeem her defeat from last week in a rematch against Bianca Belair. With Natalya in her corner, Tamina tried her mightiest, but in the end it was The EST of WWE who got the win after connecting with another massive K.O.D.

After the match, Doudrop once again emerged to hit Belair with a smashing crossbody splash, leaving her down while she got to celebrate with a couple of new friends in Natalya & Tamina.

Seth Rollins took out Finn Bálor with two vicious Stomps

The scheduled bout of Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor never officially got underway as The Visionary of Drip ruined Bálor’s entrance by pushing him off the apron and hitting him with two vicious stomps, leaving medical personnel to tend to The Prince.

The Street Profits vs. AJ Styles & Omos ended in a no-contest

AJ Styles & Omos came into this tag team contest looking to extinguish The Street Profits’ smoke, but Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins had other plans. When the time was right, Dawkins pulled out an actual fire extinguisher and sprayed Omos with it, leading to the end of the match.

As The Phenomenal One attempted to right the wrong, he found himself caught in the midst of the fire extinguisher’s smoke as well courtesy of the Profits.

Queen Zelina & Carmella def. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H.

Queen Zelina and Carmella walked into action with just their crown and mask, respectively, but they walked out as the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions after Zelina hit Nikki A.S.H. with Code Red to win a hard-fought battle and capture championship gold for her team.

Cedric Alexander def. 24/7 Champion Reggie; Dana Brooke def. 24/7 Champion Cedric Alexander

Cedric Alexander did the unthinkable by defeating Reggie for the 24/7 Championship courtesy of an awesome Lumbar Check.

After the match, 24/7 Title rules were officially back in effect, and that naturally led to a melee, which shockingly saw Dana Brooke crowned as the new 24/7 Champion after she hit Alexander with a wild diving neckbreaker and left her fellow title pursuers stunned.

Bobby Lashley def. Rey & Dominik Mysterio in a Handicap Match

The father-son duo of Rey & Dominik Mysterio put forth a valiant effort, but having the numbers game on their side was still no match for The All Mighty.

After the father-son duo impressed with a Double 619 and back-to-back big splashes, Bobby Lashley asserted his dominance by hitting Rey with a vicious Spear and following up by putting Dominik in the Hurt Lock to earn a statement victory.

United States Champion Damian Priest def. Sami Zayn

After Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez crashed Damian Priest’s United States Championship open challenge, things took a turn as Crews actually denied taking his title opportunity tonight in Brooklyn.

That prompted Sami Zayn to step in and try to seize an opportunity of his own, but he fell short of capturing the gold when Priest unleashed his Damian side and dropped The Master Strategist with the Reckoning for the win.

WWE Champion Big E def. Austin Theory

Austin Theory may have stolen Mr. McMahon’s precious Cleopatra’s Egg, but his gumption was rewarded with a WWE Championship opportunity in Raw’s main event.

With Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens deciding to take a closer look from the announce table, the sharks were certainly circling for Big E, but the WWE Champion withstood it all by hitting Theory with a swift Big Ending to retain his title.

The champ wasn’t done making statements, as he followed that up by bringing the fight to both Rollins and KO, culminating with another massive Big Ending to The Visionary of Drip.

