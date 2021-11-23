Tottenham transfer news: Spurs want 'top class alternative' to Harry Kane, he'll cost £76m

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge reckons that signing Dusan Vlahovic in January would give Tottenham the luxury of being able to rest both Heung Min Son and Harry Kane.

Vlahovic was already on Spurs' radar before they appointed Conte, although the Italian's arrival has only increased their interest in the Fiorentina striker.

What's the latest news with Vlahovic?

The Serbian frontman's growing his reputation on a near-weekly basis and it's not hard to see why.

Vlahovic, who doesn't turn 22 until the end of the season, has scored 41 goals in less than 100 appearances for Fiorentina, with an impressive 37 coming in Serie A.

He first caught the eye last term when he reached the 20-goal mark for the first time in his young career, but Vlahovic is on course to better that tally having scored 12 already this term, including two in the thrilling victory over AC Milan on Saturday night.

Such is Vlahovic's form, he's attracted attention from both Spurs and Manchester City, who've been told they can buy the striker in January, but only for £76m, which would be Tottenham's club-record fee.

Son and Kane's importance to Tottenham would make Vlahovic far from a guaranteed starter, but Bridge reckons he would be a great alternative to the attacking duo.

What did Bridge say about Vlahovic?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "What if Kane gets injured? We know Kane gets injured and he gets them a lot after Christmas, his ankles go. Sonny, he goes to Korea a lot and he comes back and gets injured, or he takes time to get back to that level.

"Put Son on the bench for a few games, put Kane on the bench for a few games. The problem they've got is, they do not have an alternative and he is a top class alternative."

Are Tottenham likely to beat off competition from Manchester City?

With City's financial power, it's always going to be difficult for Spurs to beat them when it comes down to coughing up the money.

However, a certain Erling Haaland, who's been on Pep Guardiola's radar for some time, could see this deal swing in Tottenham's favour, with the Norweigan striker available to sign for £64m next summer due to a clause in his contract.

Were City to turn their attention to the Borussia Dortmund man, it could pave the way for Antonio Conte to make his first major signing as Spurs manager.

