Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The ongoing Riddle and Randy Orton story continued on last night's episode of Monday Night Raw, with RK-Bro involved in another hilarious segment.

On previous shows, Randy Orton has urged Riddle to "be more like him", and it seems like the former NXT star took that advice slightly too literally.

Before his opening match with Dolph Ziggler, Riddle appeared in a backstage segment with Randy Orton, dressed just like his tag team partner.

Riddle was wearing a stick-on moustache and goatee, as well as Randy Orton's signature sleeveless hoodie. He also wore trunks just like 'The Viper'.

It wasn't only through his appearance that Riddle attempted to model himself on Randy Orton, as the former United States Champion also hit an RKO at the end of his match with Dolph Ziggler.

The post-match segment saw Randy Orton return the favour, with the former WWE Champion hitting Robert Roode with a Bro-Derrick, which is Riddle's finishing move.

This is just the latest entertaining segment between Riddle and Randy Orton, with many fans regarding the segments between the pair as some of the best on WWE television this year.

Orton and Riddle are the current Raw Tag Team Champions, having won the belts at SummerSlam in August, but many think the end-goal for this storyline is a blood feud between the two.

In case you didn't manage to catch last night's Raw, which featured all the fall-out from Survivor Series on Sunday night, you can read our full results piece by clicking here.

You can watch Monday Night Raw every single week live over here in the UK on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News