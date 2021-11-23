Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE Superstar Randy Orton made history on Sunday when he broke the all-time pay-per-view appearance record at Survivor Series.

Tributes poured in from WWE stars after Orton, 41, competed in his 177 match when he and fellow Raw Tag Team Champion Riddle defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Stars like Kane - whose record Orton overtook - and John Cena took to Twitter to congratulate the man who made his first PPV appearance at SummerSlam way back in 2003.

But who else is on the list of top 30 PPV wrestlers in history?

Here, GiveMeSport takes a look.

30-21

T30. Brock Lesnar - 69

T30. Bryan Danielson - 69

T30. Mark Henry - 69

T27. Billy Gunn - 70

T27. Chris Benoit - 70

T27. Steve Austin - 70

24. Batista - 71

23. The Rock - 79

22. CM Punk - 82

21. John Bradshaw Layfield - 83

30-21 Summary

You might be surprised at the number of big hitters who only just make it into the top 30.

Guys like The Rock, Batista, Steve Austin and Brock Lesnar were fan favourites and men who would attract the fans and the big-billing at PPV events.

But all have taken time away from wrestling at various points in their career with The Rock - or Dwayne Johnson - now one of the biggest movie stars in the world.

Batista isn't far behind and has starred in films like Dune, Bladerunner 2049, The Guardians of The Galaxy franchise and James Bond's Spectre in 2015.

20-11

20. Kurt Angle - 87

T19. Matt Hardy - 94

T19. Roman Reigns - 94

17. Sheamus - 96

16. Seth Rollins - 98

15. Christian Cage - 99

14. Jeff Hardy - 102

13. Dolph Ziggler - 109

12. Rey Mysterio - 114

20-11 Summary

Many of the stars in the top 20 are still forging their wrestling career and will likely go on to make many more PPV appearances and climb into the top 10.

Guys like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Sheamus have plenty of time on their side to make their mark at PPV events.

Kurt Angle is sure to have been up there near the peak of the list had it not been for injury curtailing his WWE career in 2006.

10-1

T10. Kofi Kingston - 117

T10. Shawn Michaels - 117

9. The Miz - 121

8. Edge - 135

7. Paul Wight (The Big Show) - 142

6. Chris Jericho - 144

5. John Cena - 163

4. Triple H - 173

3. The Undertaker - 174

2. Kane - 176

1. Randy Orton - 177

10-1 Summary

It shows the magnitude of Orton's achievement when you look at some of the names in the top 10.

'Heartbreak Kid' Shawn Michaels just makes the 10 with 117 PPV appearances, but is unlikely to grow that number due to his retirement. Though, with wrestling, you never know.

Long-time friend and sometimes foe Triple H sits fourth on the list behind brothers Kane and The Undertaker.

But with Randy Orton's Survivor Series appearance on Sunday, he tops them all and could extend that record at next month's TLC, should he be booked for a match!

