WWE Royal Rumble 2022: What Is The UK Start Time?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

One of the biggest WWE pay-per-view (PPV) events of the year makes a return and in front of fans for the first time after a year's hiatus, the Royal Rumble.

The two 30-man and woman battle royales are the most fierce and most chaotic matches that take place all year round, with fans in the UK fully embracing the twists, turns and shocks that happen each year.

Last year, Edge managed to replicate what Shawn Michaels did during the early 1990s by winning the match after being the first entrant, but was unable to topple Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

Bianca Belair shocked the WWE Universe by winning the Women's Rumble and toppled Sasha Banks to pick up the SmackDown Women's title.

It will be interesting to see which superstars will come out on top this year - especially with the likes of Brock Lesnar back in the sport and whispers that The Rock could be making his long-awaited return.

But as far as wrestling fans in Britain are concerned, they will be wondering what time the action starts for them and what time they will need to be setting their alarm clocks for.

Read more: WWE Royal Rumble 2022: Date, Location, Card, Tickets, Odds And Much More

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 UK Start Time

Typically with UK WWE fans, they are subject to late nights with plenty of coffee and energy drinks to ensure they get to the other side in one piece, maybe even an evening nap beforehand, and this year's Royal Rumble will be no different!

With the event taking place in St Louis, Missouri, USA (GMT-6), the official start time, according to WWE's official website is 8 pm ET which translates to 1 am GMT in the UK.

So yes, it will be another late night for British wrestling enthusiasts. However, there is a silver lining to this cloud. This year's Royal Rumble takes place on a Saturday which means that the event will go on into the early hours of Sunday morning, instead of Monday.

WWE fans! Who do you think will win this year's Royal Rumble? Which superstars will go on to Wrestlemania and take on the champion? Who deserves it and who doesn't? Get in touch and let us know!

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

You can find all of the latest WWE News and Results right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News