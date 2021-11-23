Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fernando Alonso has said that if his Alpine car is quick enough next season he feels ready to take the fight to Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and anyone else at the front of the pack.

Formula 1 has been ignited by a sparkling duel all season between Hamilton and Verstappen, with the championship far from decided as we head towards the final two races.

The hope will be, though, that 2022 will see even further competition at the sharp end as new regulations are swept in in a bid to improve the racing up and down the field, and Alonso will be eager to benefit from that.

The Spaniard showed that his class and speed remains firmly intact on Sunday as he brought his car home in third place in Qatar, ending a seven-year drought from the podium in the process, and he now has firm eyes on a title tilt if he has the kit next year:

“It’s difficult to predict what is going to happen in the next few years, but I would love to be in the fight with them and whoever makes a good car next year.

“It’s a reset for everybody and it’s up to us to produce a fast car. It’s not like this year, which was a continuation of the last campaign. In 2022 everyone has the same cards so we need to play smarter and hopefully produce a fast car.

“If we are in that position I feel strong, I feel ready to take the battle and let’s see.”

