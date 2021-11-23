Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fans know that Becky Lynch is in incredible shape, but we all still lose our minds when 'The Man' posts a new workout photo.

In a new workout photo, which started doing the rounds on social media this weekend, fans can't quite believe just how in shape Becky Lynch looks at the moment.

What makes Becky Lynch's current physique even more impressive is the fact that she gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Roux, less than a year ago.

Becky Lynch is coming off the back of a fantastic showing at Survivor Series on Sunday night, where she and Charlotte Flair, in the eyes of many, stole the show with their opening match.

The match had a lot of added heat to it too, with both Flair and Lynch speaking about how their real-life relationship has massively deteriorated over the last couple of years.

The rivalry between the two was legitimately so intense that Becky Lynch got emotional speaking about Flair after their match on Sunday night, which you can read more about by clicking here.

Becky Lynch was on Monday Night Raw last night, seemingly properly starting her Raw Women's Championship feud with WWE fan favourite Liv Morgan.

In case you didn't manage to catch last night's Raw, which featured all the fall-out from Survivor Series on Sunday night, you can read our full results piece by clicking here.

You can watch Monday Night Raw every single week live over here in the UK onBT Sport

