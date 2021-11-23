Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's time at Manchester United came to an end over the weekend as the powers-that-be finally dropped the axe on the struggling boss.

After a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Watford - just another in a long line of crushing results - there were no surprises when it was announced that Solskjaer would be relieved of his duties.

What remained uncertain, however, was who the club may look to bring in as his replacement.

There have been murmurings of Steve Bruce coming in on an interim basis while the club waits for other options to open up in the summer.

However, according to a report from Marca, they may not even have to wait that long.

One of the frontrunners for the long-term role at the club is current PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino who, up until now, was believed to be beyond reach in the middle of a season.

The above mentioned report does not believe that to be the case, though, going so far as to say that the PSG players believe the arrival of a certain Zinedine Zidane is 'imminent'.

It is believed the players are well aware of what is going on at the club and, sensing that change is on the horizon, it is reported that Zidane's name is 'even being brought up in conversation'.

That would, of course, mean that Pochettino is set to vacate his role as manager of the Parisian giants.

Pochettino is said to be unhappy with the lack of control he has over transfer dealings at the club and, with his family still living in London, is said to be very open to a move back to England.

With none other than Sir Alex Ferguson said to be leading the charge to bring Pochettino to Old Trafford, it is looking more and more likely that, at some point, he will take up the role.

Zidane, who built a European dynasty with Real Madrid, could be the perfect candidate to help PSG end their European hoodoo.

There remain some doubts over his true capabilities, considering the squad and resources he inherits at the Spanish giants but, at PSG, he could arguably be stepping into an even better situation.

It could all happen very quickly if the clubs get the go ahead but, as of right now, this looks like a tricky little triple swap in the middle of a season.

These are however, some of the biggest and wealthiest clubs in the world, so, anything is possible.

