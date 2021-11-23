Villarreal vs Manchester United Live Stream: How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Head to Head and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A huge Champions League clash is around the corner as Villareal play Manchester United and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick-off.

It has been a hectic period for Man United fans, and the owners finally decided to sack club legend and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a 4-1 thrashing at relegation-battling Watford.

Michael Carrick will be the interim manager, and this is possibly one of their biggest games of the season.

This is the second last game of the group stage, and even though they sit top on seven points, they are only two points away from 3rd and four points away from bottom.

Villarreal will feel confident they can pick up the victory and whoever wins between the two on the night will sit top of the group.

Here is everything you need to know about Villarreal vs Man United:

Date

Villarreal take on Man United on Tuesday 23rd November 2021, and is a slightly earlier kick-off than expected as they play at 5.45pm UK time.

How to Watch

The game between Villarreal and Manchester United will be showcased live on BT Sport.

Coverage will begin at 5pm for viewers to watch the build up and pre-game analysis.

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the big match, you can do so via the BT Sport app or Virgin streaming service.

You need to have an account or a day pass to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off.

Prediction

Manchester United won the last fixture between the two in the dying minutes of the game, but they now face a tough fixture away from home with an interim manager.

Despite this, they should have the players to come out on top and they might have a new bounce following the sacking of Solskjaer.

Prediction: Villarreal 1-2 Manchester United

Odds

The bookies have the game as quite a tight one and they actually have the hosts Villarreal as favourites.

Villarreal to win: 20/11

Draw: 5/2

Manchester United to win: 9/5

Head to Head

There haven't been a lot of games between the two and they have been tight.

Last Five Meetings:

22nd November 2005: Manchester United 0-0 Villarreal - UEFA Champions League

17th September 2008: Manchester United 0-0 Villarreal - UEFA Champions League

25th November 2008: Villarreal 0-0 Manchester United - UEFA Champions League

26th May 2021: Villarreal 1-1 Manchester United - UEFA Europa League

29th Sep 2021: Manchester United 2-1 Villarreal - UEFA Champions League

