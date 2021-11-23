Splatoon 3: Release Date, News, Pre-Order, Idols, Art and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The latest instalment of the Splatoon series, Splatoon 3, is set to arrive on Nintendo Switch next year and we have all the details you need to know about its release.

Splatoon has been a massively popular title for Nintendo ever since the series was first released back on the Wii U.

Nintendo will be hoping to replicate the success on the latest version of the game which is set to be released on the Switch.

Here’s everything you need to know about Splatoon 3, including the release date, pre-order information, news, idols and more.

Latest News

Nintendo has confirmed a ton of information regarding the release of the new game. The 4v4 Turf War mode was shown in a trailer taking place in the Splatlands desert, so we can expect that to be part of the latest iteration of the game.

The company has also confirmed that there will be two new movement mechanics and a new weapon in the game.

It was revealed that the first movement mechanic would be the squid roll, which Inklings can use in squid form. This gives Inklings the ability to launch out of their ink and twirl through the air.

The second movement mechanic was the squid surge, which quickly shoots players up walls and launches them at the top.

Nintendo has also revealed that there will be a new weapon coming to the game, with a bow that can shoot three strings of ink.

Release Date

Splatoon 3 is currently scheduled to be released in 2022 on the Nintendo Switch.

An exact date for the game’s release has yet to be confirmed, so stay tuned and we will keep you posted if anything changes.

Trailer

Splatoon 3 was first revealed to the gaming community at the start of 2021, with a trailer being released to show off the new setting, the Splatlands.

A second trailer for the game was released back in September 2021, showing some of the game’s new weapons, locations, enemies and the much anticipated single-player campaign.

Pre-Order

Splatoon 3 is currently available for pre-order on several different gaming sites, including Amazon and GAME.

Idols

We will add more information regarding the Idols coming to Splatoon 3 as and when Nintendo confirms them or they are leaked!

Art

Again, we will add more information regarding the Art and assets coming to Splatoon 3 as and when Nintendo confirms them or they are leaked!

