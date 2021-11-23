FIFA The Best Awards 2021: Date, UK Time, Nominees, How To Vote And All You Need To Know
FIFA's The Best Football Awards 2021 is almost here and we have everything that you possibly need to know regarding this prestigious event.
The ceremony organised by the world governing body of the sport recognises the best players, both men and women, around the world and will honour those who have achieved extraordinary things over the past 12 months.
Last year, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Manchester City's Lucy Bronze won the top prizes during last year's virtual ceremony, which took place behind closed doors due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
With this in mind, a lot has happened in the world of football over the past year and new players are set to be honoured as the attention shifts.
Scroll down to find out everything you need to know about FIFA The Best Awards 2021:
Date
FIFA's The Best Football Awards 2021 will take place on Monday 17th January 2021.
UK Time
Judging on last year's event, we expect this year's ceremony to start at 6 pm GMT. If this information changes from now until the day of the event, we will update this section of the article.
Nominees
Here are the nominations for The Best Men's Player of the Year 2021:
- Karim Benzema - Real Madrid
- Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City
- Mohamed Salah - Liverpool
- Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund
- Jorginho - Chelsea
- Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich
- Kylian Mbappe - PSG
- Lionel Messi - PSG
- Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United
- Neymar - PSG
Here are the nominations for The Best Men's Player of the Year 2021:
- Vivianne Miedema - Arsenal
- Ellen White - Manchester City
- Sam Kerr - Chelsea
- Ji So-Yun - Chelsea
- Pernille Harder - Chelsea
- Magdalena Eriksson - Chelsea
- Lucy Bronze - Manchester City
- Aitana Bonmati - Barcelona
- Stina Blackstenius - BK Hacken
- Jennifer Hermoso - Barcelona
- Alexia Putellas - Barcelona
- Christine Sinclair - Portland Thorns
Here are the nominations for The Best Men's Coach of the Year 2021:
- Antonio Conte - Tottenham/Inter
- Diego Simeone - Atletico Madrid
- Hansi Flick - Bayern Munich/Germany
- Lionel Sebastian Scalona - Argentina
- Pep Guardiola - Manchester City
- Roberto Mancini - Italy
- Thomas Tuchel - Chelsea
Here are the nominations for The Best Women's Coach of the Year 2021:
- Beverly Priestman - Canada
- Emma Hayes - Chelsea
- Lluis Cortes - Barcelona
- Peter Gerhadsson - Sweden
- Sarina Wiegman - Netherlands
Here are the nominations for The Best Men's Goalkeeper of the Year 2021:
- Alisson Becker - Liverpool
- Edouard Mendy - Chelsea
- Kasper Schmeichel - Leicester City
- Gianluigi Donnarumma - AC Milan / PSG
- Manuel Neuer - Bayern Munich
Here are the nominations for The Best Women's Goalkeeper of the Year 2021:
- Alyssa Naeher - Chicago Red Stars
- Ann-Katrin Berger - Chelsea
- Christiane Endler - PSG / Lyon
- Hedvig Lindahl - Atletico Madrid
- Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbe - Rosengard / PSG
How To Vote
It could not be simpler for fans to get their votes in for their favourite players!
Simply head to FIFA Fan Voting and register to become a FIFA.com user and vote away.
The voting will run until 1 am GMT on 11th December 2021 so be sure to cast your vote before then.
How To Watch
You can watch the ceremony live on FIFA's respective social platforms on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.
