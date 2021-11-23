FIFA The Best Awards 2021: Date, UK Time, Nominees, How To Vote And All You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA's The Best Football Awards 2021 is almost here and we have everything that you possibly need to know regarding this prestigious event.

The ceremony organised by the world governing body of the sport recognises the best players, both men and women, around the world and will honour those who have achieved extraordinary things over the past 12 months.

Last year, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Manchester City's Lucy Bronze won the top prizes during last year's virtual ceremony, which took place behind closed doors due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With this in mind, a lot has happened in the world of football over the past year and new players are set to be honoured as the attention shifts.

Scroll down to find out everything you need to know about FIFA The Best Awards 2021:

Date

FIFA's The Best Football Awards 2021 will take place on Monday 17th January 2021.

UK Time

Judging on last year's event, we expect this year's ceremony to start at 6 pm GMT. If this information changes from now until the day of the event, we will update this section of the article.

Nominees

Here are the nominations for The Best Men's Player of the Year 2021:

Karim Benzema - Real Madrid

Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund

Jorginho - Chelsea

Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich

Kylian Mbappe - PSG

Lionel Messi - PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United

Neymar - PSG

Here are the nominations for The Best Men's Player of the Year 2021:

Vivianne Miedema - Arsenal

Ellen White - Manchester City

Sam Kerr - Chelsea

Ji So-Yun - Chelsea

Pernille Harder - Chelsea

Magdalena Eriksson - Chelsea

Lucy Bronze - Manchester City

Aitana Bonmati - Barcelona

Stina Blackstenius - BK Hacken

Jennifer Hermoso - Barcelona

Alexia Putellas - Barcelona

Christine Sinclair - Portland Thorns

Here are the nominations for The Best Men's Coach of the Year 2021:

Antonio Conte - Tottenham/Inter

Diego Simeone - Atletico Madrid

Hansi Flick - Bayern Munich/Germany

Lionel Sebastian Scalona - Argentina

Pep Guardiola - Manchester City

Roberto Mancini - Italy

Thomas Tuchel - Chelsea

Here are the nominations for The Best Women's Coach of the Year 2021:

Beverly Priestman - Canada

Emma Hayes - Chelsea

Lluis Cortes - Barcelona

Peter Gerhadsson - Sweden

Sarina Wiegman - Netherlands

Here are the nominations for The Best Men's Goalkeeper of the Year 2021:

Alisson Becker - Liverpool

Edouard Mendy - Chelsea

Kasper Schmeichel - Leicester City

Gianluigi Donnarumma - AC Milan / PSG

Manuel Neuer - Bayern Munich

Here are the nominations for The Best Women's Goalkeeper of the Year 2021:

Alyssa Naeher - Chicago Red Stars

Ann-Katrin Berger - Chelsea

Christiane Endler - PSG / Lyon

Hedvig Lindahl - Atletico Madrid

Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbe - Rosengard / PSG

How To Vote

It could not be simpler for fans to get their votes in for their favourite players!

Simply head to FIFA Fan Voting and register to become a FIFA.com user and vote away.

The voting will run until 1 am GMT on 11th December 2021 so be sure to cast your vote before then.

How To Watch

You can watch the ceremony live on FIFA's respective social platforms on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

