FIFA 22: How to Complete Current TOTW Upgrade SBC

The Current TOTW SBC has officially been added to FIFA 22, with players able to get hold of some decent cards to upgrade their squads in Ultimate Team.

There have been several SBC tasks added to the latest iteration of the FIFA franchise, with some being major bonuses for players and some being rather disappointing.

Players can trade in one squad to get hold of a TOTW pack and a card with potentially one of the best footballers in the world right now.

There are a number of SBCs already in the game, with Icon Upgrades, League objectives and more available for players to complete.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Current TOTW Upgrade SBC, including how many coins it takes to complete from scratch.

How to Complete the Current TOTW Upgrade SBC on FIFA 22

Players will be looking at around 15,000 coins to complete the SBC task from scratch, which is a tiny amount to get a hold of a TOTW player.

However, if you’ve got a decent amount of fodder cards in your roster then this price will drop exponentially and the SBC will be easier to complete.

Here are the requirements to complete the Current TOTW Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22:

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

Is it Worth Completing the SBC?

It is definitely worth completing this SBC. Whilst some players on FUTBIN are not a fan of the latest squad building challenge, the ability to trade in some fodder for a TOTW card is fantastic value at 15,000 coins from scratch.

Not only can you get some decent special cards, but even some TOTW cards that turn into fodder can be used for SBC tasks down the line, meaning that players will be able to get some even better quality players.

And if you don’t like the cards that are currently on offer for TOTW, you can always complete the SBC and wait until a new TOTW release!

