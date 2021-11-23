Chelsea vs Juventus Live Stream: How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Head to Head and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A huge game is approaching in Champions League Group H as Chelsea are playing Juventus and we have all the information you need to know ahead of the big kick-off.

The two sides are known as European heavyweights; however, while Chelsea have been dominating the Premier League, Juventus are struggling massively in Serie A.

The last two games between the two sides showed that when two sides play in Europe, form goes out the window as Juventus managed to beat Chelsea in Turin.

Both are highly likely to get out of this group as third place is only on three points, but they will be wanting to finish first in order to get an ‘easier’ draw.

With Juventus top on 12 points, Chelsea need to win in order to be on the same points tally.

Here is everything you need to know about Chelsea vs Juventus:

Date

The two will be facing each other at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday 23rd November 2021, and kick off is at 8pm UK time.

How to Watch

The game between Chelsea and Juventus will be showcased live on BT Sport.

Coverage will begin at 7.30pm for viewers to watch the build up and pre-game analysis.

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the big match, you can do so via the BT Sport app or Virgin streaming service.

You need to have an account or a day pass to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off.

Prediction

Chelsea battered Leicester City 3-0 on the weekend, and they look very strong at the moment under Thomas Tuchel.

Despite Juventus beating them in the reverse fixture, it is hard to not see the Blues winning the match.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Juventus

Odds

Chelsea are seen as the clear favourites in this match, and this does make sense due to the fact that they are at home for the match.

Chelsea to win: 3/5

Draw: 16/5

Juventus to win: 6/1

Head to Head

There haven't been a lot of matches between the two in the past, but Juventus come out on top slightly. Chelsea have won once, Juventus have won twice and there have been two draws between the two.

Last Five European meetings

25th February 2009: Chelsea 1-0 Juventus- UEFA Champions League

10th March 2009: Juventus 2-2 Chelsea- Champions League

19th September 2012: Chelsea 2-2 Juventus- Champions League

20th November 2012: Juventus 3-0 Chelsea UEFA Champions League

29th September 2021: Juventus 1-0 Chelsea- UEFA Champions League

WIN A NINTENDO SWITCH, FIFA 22, AND MARIO KART 8!

You can find all of the latest football news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News