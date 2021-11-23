FIFA 22: EFL Foundation Milestones Leaked Ahead of Release

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The EFL Foundation Milestones coming to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team appear to have been leaked ahead of the official release.

FUT 22 will see the release of different league rewards under the Squad Foundations Series banner.

Players will be able to earn themed Items for featured leagues in Online Milestone Objectives, Offline Milestone Objectives and via Squad Building Challenges.

The latest Foundation Milestones have been confirmed to be EFL, and there are a number of cards leaked that will most likely be part of the rewards for the next release of Foundation Milestones.

The stats of the cards have not been confirmed, but it is likely that they will be in the 70-74 region and be special silver cards.

Here’s everything you need to know about the leaks for the EFL Foundation Milestones in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

EFL Foundation Milestones Leak

@FUTZONECENTRAL first revealed the rumoured cards, and here is what has been leaked ahead of the official release of the latest Foundation Milestones:

Max Lowe (Nottingham Forest)

Tahith Chong (Birmingham City)

Josh Laurent (Reading)

Ivan Cavaleiro (Fulham)

Ben Davies (Sheffield Utd)

As noted, we do not have any further information on the cards themselves or which level each player will be available at.

A number of fans on social media have reacted to the leaks, with @FUTZONECENTRAL noting that the cards could be coming to the game shortly.

Several players have one eye on Max Lowe potentially making it into their team when the card is finally released in-game. The standard card for the player sits at a 72 overall, so a Foundation Milestones version will likely be around a 73-74 rating.

Lowe is a pacey English LWB, so the card could probably be used in quite a few teams with many opting to run with either English or an EPL setup.

We’re expecting that the cards will be confirmed in the coming days, with the next set of Foundations cards expected to be released ahead of FUT Freeze.

