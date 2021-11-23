Rainbow 6 Extraction: What Is The Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many in the gaming community are getting excited for the release of Rainbow 6 Extraction and we have all the details you need to know about the release date.



The highly successful franchise is making this action spin off, and due to its success, many cannot wait for the spin off to come out.



There has already been a lot of information released surrounding the game and excitement is rapidly starting to build.

Rainbow 6 Extraction Release Date

We now know that Rainbow 6 Extraction will be released on Thursday 20th January 2022. This is a very exciting time as we do not have long to wait until this spin off comes out.



The developers of the game have already released the trailer, gameplay and little details of what we could expect to come from Rainbow 6 Extraction, and this is due to the fact that it is not too far away from being released.



With the release date already set in stone, the only worry for the gaming community is the fact that a beta has not been released yet.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News