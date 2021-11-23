Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There were wild scenes at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn last night, as WWE star Seth Rollins was violently attacked by a fan from the crowd.

After the drama had ensued and once the fan was detained, another spectator in the crowd spotted Becky Lynch, Rollins’ real-life wife, checking in on her husband from behind the entrance ramp.

Rollins was tackled by a fan who had managed to run down from the mid-level seating. The man in question managed to wrestle the Superstar to the ground before security, referees and officials intervened.

The altercation could be seen on the live broadcast initially, before the cameras quickly cut away once they realised that this was not part of the script.

Rollins, whose real name is Colby Lopez, yelled at the man as he was being taken away and attempted to stay in character, but there was no further interaction between the pair.

The photo of Lynch checking on Rollins can be seen below.

The fellow WWE star can be seen peering round the corner as she tries to figure out what’s happening.

It was a busy evening for Lynch who called out fans for hijacking a match at Sunday’s Survivor Series with ‘CM Punk’ chants.

Later on she confronted Liv Morgan, the number one contender to her RAW Women’s Championship, which ended in a fiery encounter between the two.

"WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously," WWE said in a statement to ESPN.

"The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

