Lyndon Arthur vs Anthony Yarde 2: Who Is On The Undercard?

Lyndon Arthur and Anthony Yarde will be one of 10 fights that will be taking place on the fight card at the Copper Box Arena on Saturday 4th December 2021.

This boxing event has a stacked card with a large number of unbeaten fighters taking place in the event as they continue their respective journeys up the ranking to earn themselves a world title shot somewhere down the line.

Both Arthur and Yarde go into their second bout against each other in good form as both men came out on top last time out, making for a great fight on the cards.

With careers possibly on the line, it will be interesting to see which boxers come out on top in East London.

Enough talk! Here is everything you need to know about the Arthur vs Yarde 2 undercard:

Lyndon Arthur vs Anthony Yarde 2 Card

At the time of writing, here is the full fight card that will take place in order:

Undercard

Sonny Liston Ali (debut) vs Lee Hallet (1-34-0) - Super Lightweight

Umar Khan (2-0-0) vs Luke Merrifield (0-4-0) - Featherweight

Masood Abdulah (2-0-0) vs Paul Holt (8-10-0) - Super Featherweight

Charles Frankham (3-0-0) vs Lee Glover (11-6-0) - Super Featherweight

Karol Itauma (4-0-0) vs TBA - Light Heavyweight

George Fox (4-0-0) vs Kamil Sokolowski (10-23-2) - Heavyweight

Dennis McCann (10-0-0) vs Juan Jose Jurado (15-4-3) - Bantamweight

Sam Noakes (7-0-0) vs Shaun Cooper (11-2-0) - Lightweight

Co-Main Event

Hamzah Sheeraz (13-0-0) vs Bradley Skeete (29-3-0) - Super Welterweight

Main Event

Lyndon Arthur (19-0-0) vs Anthony Yarde (21-2-0) - Light Heavyweight

As you can see, the card is completely stacked with the reputation on the line in each fight, thanks to a vast array of unbeaten records that remain intact, for now.

Itauma is still yet to find an opponent for his six-round fight but he is expected to be announced over the coming days.

We will update this article as soon as more information emerges or if this fight card changes at any time. So stick with us and stay tuned!

