Minecraft 1.18 Update Cliffs and Caves Part 2: Several Biomes Renamed

The Minecraft 1.18 Update will be bringing some more massive features to the game, and it has been confirmed that several of the biomes have been renamed ahead of release.

Mojang has been promising some huge changes for the game, with the Cliffs and Caves update having already had to be split between two different releases, namely 1.17 and 1.18.

Here’s everything you need to know about the biomes that have been renamed in the upcoming Minecraft 1.18 Update.

Biome Updates in Minecraft

Here are the official changes coming to Biomes in Minecraft 1.18 Update:

Tall Birch Forest changed to Old Growth Birch Forest

Giant Tree Taiga changed to Old Growth Pine Taiga

Giant Spruce Taiga changed to Old Growth Spruce Taiga

Snowy Tundra changed to Snowy Plains

Jungle Edge changed to Sparse Jungle

Stone Shore changed to Stony Shore

Mountains changed to Windswept Hills

Wooded Mountains changed to Windswept Forest

Gravelly Mountains changed to Windswept Gravelly Hills

Shattered Savanna changed to Windswept Savanna

Wooded Badlands Plateau changed to Wooded Badlands

The release of Minecraft 1.18 will see players be able to explore two new cave biomes and six new mountain sub-biomes.



As well as this, the world generation heights are being pushed both up and down. The new caves being brought to the game can generate till Y59.



The new mountain biomes being introduced are jagged peaks, frozen peaks, stony peaks, groves, meadows and snowy slopes. The new cave biomes are the dripstone caves and the lush caves.

Minecraft 1.18 Update Cliffs and Caves Release Date

The new Cliffs and Caves Update will be released in-game on Tuesday, November 30th as revealed by Mojang themselves.



Maintenance times for the update have not yet been confirmed however they are expected to be revealed in the next couple of days ahead of the release.

