When it comes to history and pedigree, there doesn't come a Spanish club much bigger than Barcelona.

The Catalan giants have been one of the true glamour clubs for an age, leading to them becoming one of the biggest sporting entities on the planet.

Copious amounts of silverware has made its way through the famous halls of the Camp Nou, while some of the best players to have ever lived have plied their trade on that hallowed turf.

At the moment, however, you probably wouldn't be wrong to say that Barca's famous fans might be hankering for days of old.

In truth, the club has been in a bit of mess for sometime now, racking up monumental mountains of debt while on field performances have progressively gotten worse.

The departure of Lionel Messi proved to be the ultimate gut-punch with the club simply unable to re-register him as a player.

Now, there is cautious light at the end of the tunnel after the club swooped to appoint the legendary Xavi as the new manager.

The maestro midfielder was part of one the greatest Barca teams ever assembled, linking up with Andres Iniesta and the aforementioned Messi to devastating effect.

So, while one legend gets to work on righting the ship at the famous club, others continue to enjoy their retirement having played their part in some truly iconic teams.

Two stars in particular, that hold a special place in the hearts of the Camp Nou faithful reunited this week in Qatar as they attended the first Formula 1 Grand Prix in the nation.

Ronaldinho and Samuel Eto'o were two of the most feared attacking players of their generation and were at the peak of their powers during their time at Barcelona.

In a wholesome clip that is doing the rounds on social media, the pair are seen embracing and sharing a few intimate words as they came together at the Losail Circuit in Qatar.

Lovely stuff - you can really see the love that the two share.

They are two of Barcelona's - and football's - favourite sons and it is no surprise that fans loved seeing them together again.

The destructive duo scored over 200 goals between them for the Blaugrana in one of the most successful periods the club has ever had.

