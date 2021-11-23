Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ralf Schumacher has delivered a downbeat prediction for Max Verstappen's title hopes, saying 'he doesn't stand a chance' under 'normal circumstances' in the final two races of the season.

The Dutchman has an eight-point lead going into the final two Grands Prix of the year but has seen the gap close in the last two races with Lewis Hamilton winning in both Brazil and Qatar, and looking easily the fastest in the process.

Indeed, his talent combined with whatever Mercedes have found in their development work and a new engine in Sao Paulo may well have turned the momentum back their way, and Schumacher is of the opinion that Verstappen's title chances are very slim indeed.

"The Mercedes is currently the more stable package," Schumacher told Sky Sport Germany

"Max gives everything and shows how good he is. Under normal circumstances, though, he doesn't stand a chance.

"Maybe he'll have the luck he has lacked so far," Schumacher said looking ahead to the races in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

"If he had this [luck] at the beginning of the season, he might already be World Champion now."

A final race shootout looks rather likely as things stand and that is what makes Formula 1 so special - let's hope it remains close all the way down to the final laps.

