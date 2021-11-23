Mauricio Pochettino to Manchester United getting CLOSER - Report

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Paris Saint-Germain are readying themselves for a formal approach from Manchester United for Mauricio Pochettino according to reports from Santi Aouna!

Pochettino is now seemingly edging closer to a Premier League return, with the Ligue 1 club ready to listen to a proposal from the red devils. Pochettino’s representatives have indicated that the Argentine is willing to leave Paris now to secure his dream job at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils would have to pay around £10million in compensation to the Ligue 1 club for the former Tottenham boss. Zinedine Zidane, the ex-Real Madrid manager, is the leading contender to take charge at the Parc des Princes if Pochettino returns to English football.

According to Manchester Evening News, club officials are growing confident of prising Pochettino away from PSG and making him their new permanent manager. United forked out £7.75million to relieve Solskjaer of his duties, meaning it will cost them close to £17.75million to make their desired managerial change.

However, the club is still yet to submit a formal offer for Pochettino despite pinpointing him as their No.1 target.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers was also believed to be on their shortlist, as was Ajax counterpart Erik ten Hag.

News Now - Sport News