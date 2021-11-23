League of Legends 11.24 Patch Notes: New Ultimate Spellbook Ults Confirmed for Update

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The League of Legends 11.24 Patch will be coming to the game in the next couple of weeks and brand new ultimates have been confirmed for the newest iteration of the game.

LoL received a number of changes as part of Patch 11.23, with Riot Games wanting to test a number of different aspects of the game before Season 12 officially drops in January 2022.

As well as updates to the Champions and Items, the League of Legends 11.24 Patch will be introducing new Ults to the alternate game mode, Ultimate Spellbook.

Here’s everything you need to know about the release of the new Ults in League of Legends 11.24 Patch for the Ultimate Spellbook mode:

Riot Games’ Lead Game Designer of Modes Reina Sweet recently confirmed that there would be new ults coming to the League of Legends 11.24 Patch.

It was noted that: “For Ultimate Spellbook in 11.24, we'll be adding 8 new ults and removing 2 of the lowest playrate ults:

New:

Cassiopeia

Diana

Ekko

Fizz

Nasus

Poppy

Ryze

Singed

Removed:

Janna

Rell

When are the New Ults Being Released in League of Legends?

It was recently confirmed by RiotPhlox that the 11.24 Patch for League of Legends would be moved back by two weeks due to Thanksgiving.

They tweeted: “Patch preview is going to be next week since the next patch is 2 weeks from now. 11.23's a 3-week patch because of Thanksgiving. We do have a micropatch today to fix some edge cases with objective bounties though.”

This would mean that the new ults coming to the Ultimate Spellbook will be released on Wednesday 8th December.

It is not confirmed if these changes will impact the full release of Season 12 of League of Legends in January 2022, although it is likely that Riot already has Thanksgiving factored into their plans of patch releases.

There’s a good chance that we will see more hotfixes ahead of the start of Season 12 of LoL, with Riot wanting to make sure that there are no glaring issues ahead of the next competitive season of the massively popular eSport title.

