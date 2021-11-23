Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Becky Lynch has accused fans of being hypocrites because of their “stupid chants” at Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Lynch won her match against SmackDown Women’s Champion, Charlotte, to claim the bragging rights in what has become a heated rivalry in recent weeks.

Yet, despite her victory at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, The Man criticised the crowd’s chanting during the Women’s 5-on-5 Elimination Match.

During the contest, the audience started chanting the name “CM Punk” in reference to the much loved former WWE star.

Yet, Lynch condemned the crowd for calling Punk’s name on Monday’s episode of RAW.

“It’s funny, I used to put so much stock into your opinion until I realised you’re so full of crap,” Lynch emphasised.

“You say you want something fresh and new, but you watched 10 women last night break their backs trying to prove themselves to you. And what did you do? You did your stupid little chant, your stupid little wave, and you sang your stupid little songs, didn’t ya?”

However, despite casting shade on the crowd, Lynch then admitted none of the Elimination Match competitors were worthy of sharing the spotlight with her.

“It hurts me to say this, but I actually agree with you (hijacking their match),” Lynch said. “None of those 10 so-called Superstars have what it takes to beat me.”

Bianca Belair was the sole survivor from the elimination contest and could reignite her feud with Lynch once again.

However, The Man beat Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship a matter of weeks ago and therefore it could be time for the number one contender, Liv Morgan, to step up to the challenge next.

Lynch claimed her potential new rival "under-delivered" in the Raw vs SmackDown face off on Sunday night.



"Thankfully Bianca Belair pulled it out for Raw but what did you do, Liv? You did nothing,” she said.



Tensions between the pair are beginning to reach boiling point and it will be interesting to see how things develop in the coming weeks.

