This weekend, Cameroonian boxer Hassan N’Dam made the terrifying claim that he was ‘ready to die’ during his fight with Janibek Alimkhanuly.

N’Dam, 37, faced off against the unbeaten Alimkhanuly on the Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter undercard, where he was comprehensively beaten and eventually stopped in the eighth round.

The former middleweight champion can be seen visibly upset with referee Kenny Bayliss’ stoppage, and begs the official to let him continue.

"No, no, no. No, I'm ready to die," is what can be heard from the Cameroonian’s corner as he protests the finish of the fight.

The Kazakhstan native put in a fantastic performance, dropping N’Dam at the end of the third round before continuing his pressure and eventually getting the finish two rounds before the end.

The win gives Alimkhanuly, a 2016 Olympian that finished with an impressive 300-8 amateur record, his seventh knockout win and improves his professional record to 11-0.

The 28-year-old delivered a flurry of accurate punches late in the eighth round which prompted Bayliss to intervene and call off the fight.

"‘Qazaq Style’ is about to take over the middleweight division. Any champion, it doesn’t matter.

“I must give credit to N’Dam, a tough former champion who took a lot of punishment.”

It was just the third time that N’Dam has been stopped in his 17-year career, and was his sixth defeat on his professional record.

Elsewhere on the card, Crawford became the first man to ever stop Porter, 34, inside the distance.

Crawford knocked Porter off his feet early in the 10th with a left uppercut before adding an exclamation point with a devastating right hook to the temple, followed by a left hook to the face.

The American former two-time champion was twice dropped and then pulled out by his trainer and dad Kenny.

