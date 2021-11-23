Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Roy Keane and Micah Richards make for blockbuster viewing.

They say that opposites attract and it's hard to disagree with that statement when you watch the former Premier League stars sitting across from one another in the Sky Sports studio.

If you didn't know any better, you'd think that their personalities were diametrically opposed and maybe that is the case, but something between them just seems to click when they're together.

Richards and Keane's TV relationship

The coming together of Richards' bubbly and excitable presence mixed with the seriousness and cutting analysis of Keane means that both sparks and viewing figures are bound to fly.

As such, it's no wonder that the broadcasting powers that be often try and place Richards and Keane together in the studio, before sitting back and watching the entertainment unfold.

Naturally, we have more than a few favourite moments between Richards and Keane over the years with their car journey to Wembley Stadium for 'Euro 2020 Road Trip' proving particularly golden.

You also have Richards showing Keane a TikTok of him dancing on FIFA as well as the heated back and forth between the pair during Manchester United's recent capitulation against Manchester City.

When Keane and Richards first went head-to-head

But it was the duo's very first interaction on TV that will always rank amongst our favourites and it's actually one of few examples where you could say that Keane's scathing comments was shut down.

Ahead of another Manchester derby in March 2020, Richards reflected on his player career by opining that he 'burst on to the scene' as a young defender and never really fulfilled his potential.

To that, Keane - complete with a wry smile - couldn't resist firing back: “Did you burst onto the scene? Very few defenders burst onto the scene.”

But Richards more than held his own with a brilliantly spirited and tenacious response, firing back: "Do you not remember my header against Villa? Do you not remember that?

“Hold on, I played for England at 18, youngest ever defender to play for England. I would say that’s bursting onto the scene.”

And with that, one of the finest punditry duos on the television was born. So, do yourselves a favour and relive the amusing exchange, complete with Gary Neville being pulled into things, down below:

It's no wonder that Richards and Keane have been partnered together so often since.

Richards earned Keane's respect

Writing about the incident in his Daily Mail column in 2020, the former England defender reflected: "When you work with him, it's sink or swim

"The first time we were together on TV, I said I'd 'burst on to the scene', and he replied with a wry smile, 'Did you burst on to the scene? Very few defenders burst on to the scene.'

"I fought my corner and, since then, he has been as good as gold with me. He was a legend as a player and I know I could never compete with him in terms of medals."

Fair play, Micah, it takes a strong man or woman to stand their ground against one of the finest players in Premier League history and we dare say that you've mellowed him in the process.

